TENET Confirmed For A Chinese Release Next Month As An Exciting New TV Spot Is Revealed

Despite a lot of uncertainty about how the release of Tenet will be handled in the United States, Christopher Nolan's mysterious sci-fi movie has now secured a release date in China. Read on for details...

When Tenet is released in the United States this September, it won't be playing in every theater due to closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last night, it was confirmed that press screenings will be limited in locations like New York and Los Angeles, so the traditional social media reactions and subsequent review embargo probably won't come into play later this month.

Ultimately, that doesn't really matter, especially as people are unlikely to be swayed by a Rotten Tomatoes score given everything that's happening right now.

Regardless, Tenet has finally secured a September 4th release date in China, news Warner Bros. is bound to be happy with. However, business in the Middle Kingdom has been slow due to social distancing guidelines, so it's unlikely the movie will go on to earn a game-changing amount of money.

Accompanying this news is a brand new TV spot which sheds some light on what it means to be inverted in this crazy, high-concept world Christopher Nolan has created. Talking of the filmmaker, this preview comes accompanied with a message from him in which he praises the big screen experience...which feels a tad tone deaf seeing as 1000 people are dying a day in the U.S.

Check out the Tenet preview below:

