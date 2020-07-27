TENET Confirmed For International Release Next Month; Expected To Roll Out In The U.S. Over Labor Day

After a weekend full of speculation, Warner Bros. Pictures has officially announced today that Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated sci-fi/action thriller Tenet will indeed open overseas before it makes its way over to the United States.

The international roll out will consist of over seventy countries and is set to begin on August 26, followed by a limited U.S. launch - possibly without several major markets including New York and Los Angeles - on September 2 leading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Proper safety measures at theaters across the globe will be installed prior to the film's release.

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom are among the countries that will see the film open at the end of next month, while China remains among the territories still undated.

Plot details remain mostly under wraps, but the story is said to incorporate a heavy dose of time travel as the Protagonist races against time itself to prevent the start of World War III.

The cast is headlined by John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman; Ballers), who is joined by Robert Pattinson (The Batman; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chahta Hai; Dil Aashna Hai), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron; Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; In Bruges), Himesh Patel (Yesterday; Avenue 5), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight; The Prestige), and Kenneth Branagh (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Murder on the Orient Express).





John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”



Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.



Not time travel. Inversion.



The international cast of “Tenet” also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.



Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.



Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.



“Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.



