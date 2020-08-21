TENET: Final Trailer For Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Action/Sci-Fi Epic Gets Seriously Dramatic

Following those reviews from this morning, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official final trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming action/sci-fi epic Tenet , which gets a tad dramatic.

During tonight's Game 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, Warner Bros. Pictures released the official final trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming sci-fi/action epic Tenet, which is set to "The Plan," an original track from Travis Scott recorded exclusively for the film's soundtrack.

With just over a week to go before the film begins hitting theaters internationally, the first batch of reviews went live this morning and while the film doesn't seem to quite measure up with some of Nolan's finest, the majority of reactions do seem to be trending positive with the film currently boasting a 78% approval rating on review aggregator RottenTomatoes .

The cast is headlined by John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman; Ballers), who is joined by Robert Pattinson (The Batman; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chahta Hai; Dil Aashna Hai), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron; Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; In Bruges), Himesh Patel (Yesterday; Avenue 5), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight; The Prestige), and Kenneth Branagh (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Murder on the Orient Express).

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”



Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.



Not time travel. Inversion.



Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.



Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.



“Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.



Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet.” Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing “Tenet” worldwide and has slated the film for a September 3, 2020 release.



Tenet hits theaters September 3