TENET First Official Images Feature Stars John David Washington And Robert Pattinson
It's been confirmed that the first trailer for Tenet will be online tomorrow, and now thanks to EW we have our first official look at the mysterious movie via a pair of stills featuring stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) and Robert Pattison (The Batman).
The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be with us at some point tomorrow, and in the meantime, we have our first official look at the genre-bending espionage thriller via a pair of stills...
Like most Nolan projects in the early going, Tenet is shrouded in secrecy. In fact, all we know for certain is that the film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.” Now, Nolan has spoken about the movie for the first time, and given us a (tiny) bit more to go on.
“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” explains the director. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”
Check out the images below, and be sure to drop back tomorrow for the trailer.
Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh, and is set to hit theaters on July 17.
