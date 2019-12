TENET First Official Images Feature Stars John David Washington And Robert Pattinson

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be with us at some point tomorrow, and in the meantime, we have our first official look at the genre-bending espionage thriller via a pair of stills...

It's been confirmed that the first trailer forwill be online tomorrow, and now thanks to EW we have our first official look at the mysterious movie via a pair of stills featuring stars John David Washington () and Robert Pattison ().Like most Nolan projects in the early going,is shrouded in secrecy. In fact, all we know for certain is that the film has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.” Now, Nolan has spoken about the movie for the first time, and given us a (tiny) bit more to go on.explains the director.Check out the images below, and be sure to drop back tomorrow for the trailer.also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh, and is set to hit theaters on July 17.