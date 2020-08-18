TENET Forced To Remove Male On Female Violence In The UK To Make The Equivalent Of A PG-13 Rating

Christopher Nolan is unlikely to be happy about this, as it's been confirmed that one key change has been made to Tenet in order to guarantee that the film could receive a 12A rating in the United Kingdom.

Tenet's journey to the big screen has not been an easy one, and while it is now receiving the theatrical release Christopher Nolan was adamant it should have, it's going to be a limited one. New York theaters aren't going to be reopening for the foreseeable future, and the movie is going to be released only in a handful of cities, states, and countries across the globe.

Piracy, spoilers, and poor box office revenue will almost certainly plague the mysterious sci-fi movie over the coming weeks, but one major change has now been made to Tenet in the UK.

According to Film Stories, the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) originally gave it a 15 rating, something that would obviously further hamper its chances of box office success.

In order to secure a 12A - the UK equivalent of PG-13 - Warner Bros. had to remove a few shots of a man kicking a woman which censors clearly felt pushed the boundaries of that family friendly rating, hence why it was initially given the same 15 classification as Joker (which seems a tad extreme).

It's obviously going to be very interesting seeing how Tenet does over the coming weeks, and whether people feel safe heading to the theater to watch the movie given the risks of the pandemic.

What do you guys think?