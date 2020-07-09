TENET Hits $150 Million Worldwide As THE NEW MUTANTS Plummets Domestically During Its Second Weekend

Tenet has somewhat exceeded expectations at the worldwide box office after passing $150 million this weekend, but it's bad news for The New Mutants in North America as takings plummeted after just a week.

Labor Day weekend kicked off with Tenet finally being released in U.S. theaters, and the numbers...well, they are what they are! Playing in 2,810 theaters across the country (minus major markets like New York City and Los Angeles), Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic earned an estimated $20.2 million, with $2.8 million coming specifically from IMAX screens.

Clearly, many moviegoers still aren't quite ready to watch a movie on the big screen just yet.

On the plus side, Tenet has now earned around $150 million at the worldwide box office to date, and it's believed Warner Bros. will keep it in theaters for as long as possible so they can (understandably) try to recoup their costs. However, should it fall short of $500 million, then the studio are making a loss. Right now, it's impossible to say how likely that figure actually is.

While reviews for Nolan's latest movie have been mostly positive, it's only earned a "B" CinemaScore from theatergoers. That's a contrast to the typical "B+" or "A" the filmmaker's work usually attracts.

In other box office news, The New Mutants suffered a 59% during its second weekend at the North American box office with a $2.9 million haul, and a ten-day total of $11.6 million. Ultimately, it may end its domestic run with a lowly $15 million, making it one of the biggest superhero movie flops of all-time.

Still, given what's going on in the world, all of these numbers are understandably lower than anticipated.