TENET: IMAX TV Spot Released Promising Inversion, Immersion, And The Ultimate Big Screen Experience

An action-packed TV spot for Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been released which promises fans a very different experience if they brave their local IMAX screen to watch the filmmaker's latest movie...

COVID-19 continues to cause chaos in Hollywood, with yesterday's move to Disney+ for Mulan a possible sign of things to come. In the case of Tenet, that was originally set to be released on July 17th before being moved to July 31st, and when even that was deemed unrealistic, the studio decided to go with August 13th. However, with cases on the rise, the studio the left the movie undated.

Now, though, it's coming to select theaters around the globe at the end of this month, while moviegoers in certain parts of the U.S. will be given the opportunity to see it in early September.

It's an interesting approach, but an understandable one considering the fact Christopher Nolan probably goes to bed at night having nightmares about people watching Tenet for the first time on their phones. The theatrical experience is very much emphasised in this action-packed IMAX TV spot which promises the "ultimate experience" watching Tenet on those giant-sized screens.

We'll keep you updated with the latest on Tenet as the situation is bound to continue evolving over the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can watch this new TV spot for the movie below:

