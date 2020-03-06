TENET Is Still On Track To Make Its July 17th Theatrical Release According To Cinemark CEO

Most of us expected to hear an announcement regarding the planned release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet by now, but it looks like Warner Bros. is still adamant that the movie will make its July date...

Tenet is still scheduled to hit theaters on July 17th, and despite continued speculation that the movie will ultimately be forced to move because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Warner Bros. fully intends to release Christopher Nolan's latest next month.

Although the studio hasn't made an official announcement, Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi (via Deadline) says Warner Bros. is "confident" that Tenet will open in July.

“We’ve been in close contact with Warner Bros. and they remain optimistic and positive as well as Christopher Nolan about the July 17 opening,” said Zoradi. “Of course, it depends on the continued positive movement due to the decline of COVID-19 and government restrictions being reduced.”

It's believed that moviegoer demand will ensure that Tenet will ultimately be profitable even with reduced capacity screenings, but that obviously remains to be seen. There's also concern that the general public simply won't feel safe returning to cinemas by next month even with safety measurements such as disinfected seats, employee testings, masks, and reduced use of paper tickets in place.

If all goes to plan, Tenet will be the first major studio tentpole to hit theaters in the wake of the outbreak, but Solstice Studios’ Unhinged is scheduled to be the first new wide release on July 1, so WB - and everyone else - will be watching very closely.

Do you guys intent to see Tenet in theaters if and when it opens in July 17th? Let us know in the comments.