TENET: More Details On Why Christopher Nolan Won't Delay The Movie Have Been Revealed

Tenet was originally set to be released on July 17th, a date that director Christopher Nolan was intent on keeping. Ultimately, his hand was forced, but The Hollywood Reporter has now shared some new details about what's made the filmmaker so intent on being the one responsible for bringing moviegoers back to theaters after they were forced to close due to COVID-19.

According to the trade, it was in early June that Warner Bros. executives held a video meeting with Nolan and laid out several different possible scenarios for Tenet's release. They listed the likely profits and losses which came with certain days, and presented a case for pushing the mysterious sci-fi movie into the future by several months.

The hope was that COVID-19 would be a little more contained by then, but Nolan pushed back. Apparently, it wasn't about the money for him; instead, he expressed a "desire to be the first big studio film back in theaters, to show faith in the form and solidarity with exhibitors, when they're allowed to open and say they're ready."

Nolan ultimately agreed to a two-week delay, but the decision was seemingly taken out of his hands as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to spike across the United States (hence why it's now been shifted to August 12th). "We are very proud of Tenet and can't wait for people to see it in theaters," says Warner Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. "However, we only want people to go to theaters when state and local officials say they can be safely reopened."

As for what the future holds in store for Tenet, some analysts believe it might manage a $30 million opening weekend with social distancing guidelines still in place. Ultimately, it will need to earn around $400 million worldwide to break even, and that could be a struggle given current world events.

