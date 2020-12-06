TENET Moves Back Two Weeks As Director Christopher Nolan Remains Committed To Theatrical Release
...and then, there were none. While it was widely speculated on for months, Warner Bros. has finally decided to move back Christopher Nolan's sci-fi/action epic Tenet from July 17 to the end of the month.
As this week draws to a close, Warner Bros. has formally announced their decision to push back Christopher Nolan's Tenet two weeks from July 17 to July 31.
Story is developing...
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]