TENET: New Details About Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Tease A "Quantum Cold War" Story

Christopher's return to the sci-fi genre has been shrouded in secrecy, but a new book about the film drops a few minor details about what we can expect from Tenet ! Find out more on that after the jump.

While Christopher Nolan is still pushing for Tenet to be released in July, very little is known about the film. Of course, it doesn't really help that Warner Bros. has been forced to pause the movie's marketing campaign, but something the studio has been unable to stop leaking out in a new book on Amazon (discovered by Screen Rant).

A behind the scenes book is current available for pre-order which is titled "The Secrets of Tenet: Inside Christopher Nolan's Quantum Cold War."

That alone is a big new reveal, and obviously points to the movie's characters having to prevent a nuclear war which is somehow tied to quantum physics. The description of the book doesn't reveal much beyond that, but promises a "time-bending" adventure and one which is "guaranteed to linger in the imagination long into the future...and perhaps the past."

So, time-travel? It certainly sounds like that's going to come into play, and this is definitely exciting.

Whether we actually get to see Tenet in July is hard to say, and even if it is released, many moviegoers may be reluctant to return to theaters (which could hamper its chances of success).

Time will tell on that front, but here's hoping a new look at the movie is coming our way soon...