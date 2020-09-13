TENET Passes $200 Million Worldwide, But Rival Studios Are Incensed By Warner Bros.' Lack Of Clarity

It's no wonder Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from October to December as the latest figures for Tenet are far from good! Warner Bros., meanwhile, is drawing the ire of rival movie studios...

A few days ago, Variety reported that rival studios and media measurement and research company Rentrak have been struggling to obtain box office figures for Tenet. The trade explained that the studio has only been sharing weekend figures and not daily numbers (which is obviously the norm).

It seems this is going to be the case moving forward as well, presumably because Warner Bros. doesn't want to reveal how poorly Tenet is performing on a daily basis. Of course, the studio is under no obligation to share these figures, but controlling the narrative isn't doing anyone any favours, and so it's no wonder there's a lot of anger aimed at Warner Bros. right now.

On the plus side, we do have the numbers for the past few days, as Tenet made $6.7 million during its second weekend at the North American box office. That gives it a total of $29.5 million domestically, while a $37.3 million haul overseas takes its running foreign total up to $177.5 million.

As a result, Tenet has now passed $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Looking at these figures - which are decent enough during a pandemic - it's not remotely hard to understand why Warner Bros. recently decided to shift Wonder Woman 1984 to Christmas Day.

Have you seen Tenet yet?