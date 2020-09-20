TENET Passes $250 Million At The Worldwide Box Office After Another Sluggish Weekend For Theaters

Tenet has finally managed to pass $250 million at the worldwide box office, though only a very small amount of that comes from North America as theaters continue struggling to tempt people back...

It was another sluggish weekend at the global box office, but Tenet did manage to pass $200 million overseas to bring its worldwide total to $250.1 million. A strong debut in Japan really helped Christopher Nolan's movie thanks to a surprisingly solid $4.3 million haul during its opening weekend.

Warner Bros. is still hiding box office figures from distributors, but Deadline confirms that Tenet managed to bring in $4.7 million in North America this weekend, a 30% drop from last week's $6.7 million. 74% of theaters are open, but those in New York, Los Angeles, and San Franciso remain closed.

Only $36.1 million of Tenet's global haul is from the domestic box office, with the other $241 million from international markets. It's not a good result, and easy to see why studios are wary right now.

Interestingly, the trade notes, "[Warner Bros.] plans to give Tenet a big marketing relaunch whenever New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco reopen. They’ve kept their P&A thrifty on the TV stateside with spots during the NBA and NFL, and have largely focused on a digital campaign."

Needless to say, numbers like these do not bode well for the chances of Black Widow receiving a theatrical release this November, especially with COVID-19 clearly not getting any better. Despite a lot of theaters being open, it does seem like most people remain wary of visiting them (the advice from medical experts is that it's not safe to watch a movie on the big screen).

