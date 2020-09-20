TENET Passes $250 Million At The Worldwide Box Office After Another Sluggish Weekend For Theaters

It was another sluggish weekend at the global box office, but Tenet did manage to pass $200 million overseas to bring its worldwide total to $250.1 million. A strong debut in Japan really helped Christopher Nolan's movie thanks to a surprisingly solid $4.3 million haul during its opening weekend.
Warner Bros. is still hiding box office figures from distributors, but Deadline confirms that Tenet managed to bring in $4.7 million in North America this weekend, a 30% drop from last week's $6.7 million. 74% of theaters are open, but those in New York, Los Angeles, and San Franciso remain closed.
Only $36.1 million of Tenet's global haul is from the domestic box office, with the other $241 million from international markets. It's not a good result, and easy to see why studios are wary right now.
Interestingly, the trade notes, "[Warner Bros.] plans to give Tenet a big marketing relaunch whenever New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco reopen. They’ve kept their P&A thrifty on the TV stateside with spots during the NBA and NFL, and have largely focused on a digital campaign."
Needless to say, numbers like these do not bode well for the chances of Black Widow receiving a theatrical release this November, especially with COVID-19 clearly not getting any better. Despite a lot of theaters being open, it does seem like most people remain wary of visiting them (the advice from medical experts is that it's not safe to watch a movie on the big screen).
Have you seen Tenet yet?