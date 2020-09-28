TENET Passes $280 Million At The Global Box Office As THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Enters The Top 5 In The U.S.

Things are still looking grim for movie theaters, with Tenet crawling to the $300 million mark at the global box office. The Empire Strikes Back 's 40th anniversary release drew some interest, though...

It was another sluggish weekend at the North American box office, with Tenet earning just $3.4 million at 2,850 locations to take its domestic haul past $41 million after four weeks on release.

Throw in what it made overseas, and Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic has managed to top $280 million worldwide. That's not the sort of performance Warner Bros. was likely hoping for, but it's not too bad all things considered. Ultimately, though, it's hard to imagine the studio not making a loss here.

Disney's Mulan, which has only been released theatrically in China and countries without Disney+, has managed to make $64 million in total thus far after another $3.4 million this weekend.

The past few days also saw the 40th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and that came in at fourth place. Playing in 2,097 theaters, it brought in a total of $908,000. That's a fine result for a movie fans can watch on Disney+, and some clearly wanted to revisit the classic on the big screen.

Experts maintain that visiting movie theaters is unsafe, and there are only really a few big releases set for the coming months: Soul, No Time to Die, and Wonder Woman 1984.

We'll keep you guys updated with any further release date changes.