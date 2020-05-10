TENET Passes $300 Million Worldwide...But Only $45 Million Of That Comes From The U.S.

Tenet has finally managed to limp past the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office, but with only $45 million of that coming from the U.S., it's no wonder studios are nervous about this year...

Tenet reportedly needs to make $500 million at the global box office to break even, but the chances of that happening are slim. With just $2.7 million earned during its sixth weekend at the North American box office, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic has made only $45.1 million at the domestic box office.

Warner Bros. booked the movie in for a 12-week stint in most theaters. However, the closure of Regal Cinemas is bound to impact that, and it now seems doubtful Tenet will ever reach the projected $55 million many pundits believed would be as good as it gets for the movie during its domestic run.

In the UK, Tenet has made $20.9 million, 26% of what Dunkirk grossed. With Cineworld branches closing in the country, it's unlikely the country will end up contributing more to that cume.

Tenet has now passed $300 million worldwide, and $500 million is still a long way off. With that in mind, it's no great surprise that Warner Bros. and other major studios aren't keen on the idea of releasing major blockbusters in theaters this side of Christmas, so we likely shouldn't expect that to change.

The big surprise in North America this weekend was Disney's re-release of Hocus Pocus; Tenet actually lost Friday to that movie, and it earned a surprising $1.925 million over the weekend.

Do you wish Warner Bros. would just hurry up and release Tenet on PVOD platforms?