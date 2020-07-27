TENET: Regal Cinemas Is Advertising A New Release Date For Christopher Nolan's Delayed Movie

Tenet 's series of release date delays has become something of a running joke among movie fans, but Regal Cinemas has started advertising a new slot in North America for Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic...

COVID-19 continues to cause chaos in Hollywood, and Christopher Nolan's insistence on helping movie theaters has arguably led to a series of embarrassments for Warner Bros. Tenet was originally set to be released on July 17th before being moved to July 31st, and when even that was deemed unrealistic, the studio decided to go with August 13th.

Unfortunately, with cases on the rise, that's just not going to happen, hence why the mysterious sci-fi epic is now undated. It's been said that Warner Bros. is now considering a staggered release where Tenet opens in some countries and North American cities before others, though it's hard to believe that's the outcome Nolan was hoping for.

Regardless, with reliable source reporting that Tenet could arrive in the UK, Spain, and France at the end of August, U.S theater chain Regal Cinemas is listing the movie for release on September 4th. Whether that's an assumption on their part or they've simply jumped the gun is hard to say.

It would make sense, of course, and staggered releases could become the new norm in 2020 if studios want to get new content out there and earn at least some money. COVID-19 hasn't been defeated, but the U.S. is being hit particularly hard, and with many European countries open for business and China reopening theaters, relying heavily on the North American box office is unrealistic.

Will you be watching Tenet on the big screen?

