TENET Reviews Point To An Ambitious But Confusing And Disappointing New Movie From Christopher Nolan

The reviews are in for Tenet and it's something of a mixed bag as some critics loved Christopher Nolan's latest movie, while others were left confused and disappointed. Hit the jump for details...

Tenet has received more attention than any other 2020 blockbuster, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Christopher Nolan's insistence that it be released in theaters has generated a lot of backlash, especially as we're in the midst of a global pandemic. His hope is to save multiplexes from being forced to close their doors, but a Digital release would have been much, much safer.

Now, Tenet is received a limited release across the globe, and the first reviews are finally in.

"Christopher Nolan has created a mind-bending rollercoaster of a film that makes for the perfect introduction back to cinemas," reads Total Film's 5* verdict, also seemingly forgetting that heading into a theater isn't overly safe right now. Fellow UK site Digital Spy, meanwhile, awards the movie 4*, and describes it as both "impressive" and "frustrating," noting that while it's a great big screen experience, it doesn't "[reach] the heights of Nolan's best work."

According to Variety, "The sheer meticulousness of Nolan’s grand-canvas action aesthetic is enthralling, as if to compensate for the stray loose threads and teasing paradoxes of his screenplay — or perhaps simply to underline that they don’t matter all that much." The Wrap also weighs in, saying: "the plotting is muddled rather than complex, with less to say about the flow of time than 'Interstellar' or 'Memento.' In the end, 'Tenet' isn’t one of Nolan’s most satisfying films."

IndieWire weren't impressed with a C- score and a headline that reads, "Christopher Nolan’s Long-Anticipated Time Caper Is a Humorless Disappointment." The Telegraph loved it, though, with a glowing 5* review that ends with, "This is a film that will cause many to throw up their hands in bamboozlement – and many more, I hope, to clasp theirs in awe and delight."

The Guardian was less impressed with a 2* verdict: "The world is more than ready for a fabulous blockbuster, especially one that happens to feature face masks and chat about going back in time to avoid catastrophe. It’s a real shame Tenet isn’t it." Finally, Slash Film finally gives it 7.5/10 with, "At its best this is a ride that manages to be viscerally thrilling while still being emotionally and intellectually engaging, all in ways that are truly, uniquely cinematic."

So, the general consensus appears to be that it's a big, bombastic movie, but one that doesn't quite live up to expectations after the long way, with a confusing, muddle story that's hard to follow, The same could be said for many of Nolan's movies, though, so fans of his will likely love it.

What do you guys think?