TENET Star John David Washington Expresses Desire To Reteam With Christopher Nolan For A Sequel

Tenet is a movie that definitely leaves the door open to some sort of continuation, and star John David Washington has now opened up about his desire to reteam with Christopher Nolan for a sequel...

Tenet is a movie that delivers a lot of big twists, including [Spoiler Alert] the fact that John David Washington's The Protagonist is, in fact, the one pulling the strings and the founder of time-travel organisation, Tenet. It's certainly not Christopher Nolan's biggest twist, but it is one that leaves the door open to future storytelling possibilities.

While Nolan has only ever helmed sequels to his Batman movies, Tenet is a movie with real franchise potential, so it wouldn't be overly surprising for the filmmaker to return to that world one day.

During a recent interview with Esquire, star John David Washington expressed an interest in returning as The Protagonist, but acknowledged that it's a decision which is ultimately out of his hands.

"In reality, I don’t know," the actor admitted. "Chris does what he wants. Maybe he has something that he’s developed for years that he wants to do next, maybe he’s been inspired by something else he sees and wants to do that, I don’t know. I hope we get to do it again, I hope we get to explore more, because I think we found something really unique."

Tenet has pretty much bombed at the box office thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's hard to say how keen Warner Bros. would be to revisit the franchise. After all, Nolan's insistence that it be released in theaters and those endless release date delays created a lot of negative publicity.

Would you like to return to the world of Tenet?