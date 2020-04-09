TENET Star John David Washington Hasn't Received A Call From Marvel Studios Or Warner Bros./DC

John David Washington has delivered breakout performances in movies like BlacKkKlansman and Tenet , but he's yet to receive a call from Marvel Studios or Warner Bros./DC about a big comic book role...

John David Washington feels like an obvious choice to take on a key role in the Marvel or DC Universes, but in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he confirmed that he's yet to hear from either side. That's definitely a surprise, but with it becoming clear that he's a fan-favourite choice to play John Stewart in the Green Lantern movie or TV show, perhaps Warner Bros. will take note?

Either way, it sounds like Washington is ready to accept the challenge of joining a superhero franchise.

"Yeah, bring it on, man," the Tenet star said. "I never had a conversation, they don't really reach out to me. I do feel like Tenet, the Protagonist, if he fits in that world, I think what Christopher [Nolan] has created is a superhero in some way. So, like, who can fight inverted?"

No one springs to mind, but there are many characters Washington would be a good fit for, and this feels like a natural progression for his career after entering the blockbuster scene in such a big way.

While Tenet has been unable to make a huge impact at the box office as a result of COVID-19, it's clear that Washington is a star in the making, and most critics have heaped praise upon the actor for his performance. Now, it remains to be seen whether Marvel Studios or Warner Bros. snaps him up first!

What do you guys think?