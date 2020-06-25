TENET Theatrical Release Pushed Back To Mid August Amid Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Warner Bros. and director Christopher Nolan have decided to push Tenet 's theatrical release back from July 31 to August 12 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in The U.S. Will two weeks make any difference?

As we figured it would, Tenet has shifted its release yet again.

THR reports that Christopher Nolan's enigmatic sci-fi thriller has been pushed back from July 31, and is now scheduled to hit theaters on August 12. Warner Bros. made the decision because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases (that's what happens when you pretend a pandemic is over) in the U.S, but why they think a couple of weeks is going to make a difference is anybody's guess.

Most analysts believe the studio will ultimately be forced to move the film to December (possibly Dune's current release date) or into 2021.

"Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release," a studios spokesperson said in a statement. "We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy."

At this point, there's no chance Disney leaves Mulan to open on July 24, so expect an announcement any day now.