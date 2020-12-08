TENET Tickets Are Now On Sale Ahead Of August 26 Release - Check Out Some New Posters

After numerous COVID-19 related delays, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally coming to theaters on August 26. The mysterious sci-fi thriller will release across the UK and Ireland as well as certain other regions across Europe. It will also receive a staggered release in The US from August 31.
Tickets are now on sale (check your local listings), and Warner Bros. has unveiled a new series of posters featuring stars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh. No sign of our new Batman Robert Pattinson (that's Washington under the gas mask), but his poster may still pop up at some point.
Check 'em out below along with a new TV spot.
Nolan has been very vocal that he wants his film to do its part in restoring the theatrical experience, but it remains to be seen if audiences turn up.
Do you guys intend to brave the theater to catch Tenet later this month, or do you feel it's not worth the risk? Drop us a comment in the usual place.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]