TENET Tickets Are Now On Sale Ahead Of August 26 Release - Check Out Some New Posters

For better or worse, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is getting a theatrical release in select regions later this month, and tickets are now on sale. We also have a new series of character posters. Take a look.

After numerous COVID-19 related delays, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally coming to theaters on August 26. The mysterious sci-fi thriller will release across the UK and Ireland as well as certain other regions across Europe. It will also receive a staggered release in The US from August 31.

Tickets are now on sale (check your local listings), and Warner Bros. has unveiled a new series of posters featuring stars John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh. No sign of our new Batman Robert Pattinson (that's Washington under the gas mask), but his poster may still pop up at some point.

Check 'em out below along with a new TV spot.

All we have for you is a word... #TENET! Tickets are ON SALE NOW - get yours here >> https://t.co/YLC00yMYWR pic.twitter.com/vAw2A6cZcn — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) August 12, 2020

Nolan has been very vocal that he wants his film to do its part in restoring the theatrical experience, but it remains to be seen if audiences turn up.

Do you guys intend to brave the theater to catch Tenet later this month, or do you feel it's not worth the risk? Drop us a comment in the usual place.