TENET TV Spots Feature New Snippets Of Footage From Christopher Nolan's Enigmatic Thriller

We recently found out that Christopher Nolan's Tenet had been pushed back two weeks to July 31st, and now a couple of new TV spots for the mysterious sci-fi thriller have found their way online...

Most of us expected Warner Bros. to relent and move Tenet's theatrical release back by at least a couple of months, but the studio recently announced that Christopher Nolan's enigmatic thriller would now hit cinemas on July 31 - just two weeks after it was originally scheduled to debut.

There's still a lot of speculation that WB will ultimately be forced to push the film further into 2020 (or maybe even 2021), but as of right now, marketing continues and two new promos have been released online.

The first is a very brief TV spot which only contains a small amount of fresh footage, but the second is a Hamilton Watch tie-in commercial featuring quite a few new shots of John David Washington's character - known only as "The Protagonist" - in action.

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion. The international cast of “Tenet” also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

Tell us, do you plan on checking out Tenet in theaters if it does end up sticking with its July 31st release date?