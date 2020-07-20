TENET Will Not Make Its August Release And Is Now Expected To Launch Internationally

Christopher Nolan's Tenet making its planned theatrical release on August 12 always seemed like a long shot, and Warner Bros. has now decided to remove the film from its release schedule altogether...

Tenet will not be hitting theaters on August 12 after being removed from Warner Bros.' release schedule.

After being delayed four times already, the studio and director Christopher Nolan were hoping that the pandemic would have subsided enough for the mysterious sci-fi flick to make next month's launch, but with coronavirus cases continuing to surge in many parts of North America, it's simply not a feasible option. Instead, the movie is expected to release in overseas markets first, and then later in U.S. cities where cinemas can safely reopen, as opposed to nationwide.

WB is expected to announce its new plan in the coming days.

“Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich (via THR).

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that."

Emmerich also announced that The Conjuring 3 is moving from September 11 to June 4, 2021. Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune are still set for Oct. 2 and Dec. 18, respectively, but don't be surprised if they are ultimately forced to shift into 2021.

We'll keep you guys updated.