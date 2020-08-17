TENET Will Only Be Screened In Theaters Requiring Masks; Tickets For Early Previews Go On Sale This Week

Warner Bros. aren't taking any risks with the planned theatrical release of Tenet , as theaters won't be allowed to screen Christopher Nolan's latest film unless moviegoers are required to wear a mask...

Tenet is finally coming to theaters next month, but following the news that it will only screen in states and cities which aren't under lockdown due to COVID-19, IndieWire is now reporting that Warner Bros. is putting other measures in place to protect moviegoers.

The studio will only let theaters screen Tenet if they adhere to the NATO Proposed Health & Safety Guidelines drafted by the National Association of Theater Owners, and among the terms in that is the stipulation customers will have to wear face coverings while inside theaters. Auditoriums will also have to be disinfected between screening, while social distancing is also set to be in place.

Warner Bros. has sent an email out to theater chains explaining, "These special terms are being offered to its exhibitor customers specifically for 'Tenet' to address the special circumstances in the market...including the high commercial risk from uncertain consumer demand, reopening rules, health and safety regulations, and socially distancing capacity issues."

Interestingly, Warner Bros. is also asking for 63% of the total gross Tenet makes, while also specifying that theaters should play at least three trailers for their upcoming movies beforehand. Theaters with more than nine screens must also agree to play Christopher Nolan's movie for at least 12 weeks.

Early screenings are expected to take play on August 31st, and tickets for those reportedly go on sale this Friday. Now, it will be up to paying customers to decide whether they want to take the risk...