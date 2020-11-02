Linda Hamilton Talks About Returning to the TERMINATOR Franchise On The Voices From Krypton Podcast
With Terminator: Dark Fate being released on digital, Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment, Linda Hamilton is taking the time to reflect on why the franchise has endured the way that it has, what she was trying to achieve when bringing Sarah Connor back to life and the danger of turning our lives over to the machines.
After nearly 30 years, Linda Hamilton returned in the role of Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate, and in this exclusive interview the actress discusses the experience of becoming that character again.
On top of that, she takes a brief look back at the 1980s fantasy series she co-starred with Ron Perlman on, Beauty and the Beast.
All of this and more on the new episode of the Voices From Krypton podcast.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]