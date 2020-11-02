 Linda Hamilton Talks About Returning to the TERMINATOR Franchise On The Voices From Krypton Podcast
Terminator Headlines Videos Wallpaper

Linda Hamilton Talks About Returning to the TERMINATOR Franchise On The Voices From Krypton Podcast

Linda Hamilton Talks About Returning to the TERMINATOR Franchise On The Voices From Krypton Podcast

After nearly 30 years, Linda Hamilton returned in the role of Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate, and in this exclusive interview the actress discusses the experience of becoming that character again.

EdGross | 2/11/2020
Filed Under: "Terminator"
With Terminator: Dark Fate being released on digital, Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment, Linda Hamilton is taking the time to reflect on why the franchise has endured the way that it has, what she was trying to achieve when bringing Sarah Connor back to life and the danger of turning our lives over to the machines.

On top of that, she takes a brief look back at the 1980s fantasy series she co-starred with Ron Perlman on, Beauty and the Beast.

All of this and more on the new episode of the Voices From Krypton podcast. 
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...