TERMINATOR: DARK FATE 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital HD Release Dates & Special Features Announced

Paramount Home Media Distribution has officially announced the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD release dates and revealed the exclusive special features for Tim Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate !

Terminator: Dark Fate will arrive on Digital HD on January 14, followed by its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD launch two weeks later on January 28, 2020.



After getting off to an underwhelming start in November, the well-received sequel (



However, while the future is unset, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo packs look to be well worth your money as they contain a ton of awesome special features, including extended and deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Plus, the Digital HD version will also have some exclusive special features, including a director's commentary!



ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER AND LINDA HAMILTON RETURN IN

DIRECTOR TIM MILLER’S PULSE-POUNDING, ACTION-PACKED FILM



TERMINATOR: DARK FATE



On Digital January 14, 2020 with Exclusive Bonus Content



Blu-ray™ and 4K Combo Packs Arrive January 28 with Deleted Scenes,

Behind-the-Scenes Footage and More

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – From producer James Cameron and director Tim Miller (Deadpool), comes “the Terminator movie we’ve been waiting for” (Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment). TERMINATOR: DARK FATE arrives two weeks early on Digital January 14, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD January 28 from Paramount Home Entertainment.



The Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with over an hour of bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes, in-depth featurettes taking fans through the process of reimagining the world after Judgment Day, a look at the climactic final showdown, and a visual effects breakdown.



In addition, the Digital release will include access to two more featurettes and previz sequences showcasing how the action was planned out prior to filming. Plus, select digital platforms will offer film commentary by director Tim Miller and editor Julian Clarke, as well as an introduction and commentary on the deleted scenes



The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital releases feature Dolby Vision®, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker**. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place audio anywhere in the room, including overhead**. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.



Synopsis

Decades after Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, battle-hardened Sarah teams up with an unexpected ally (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride from Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool, and producer James Cameron.



BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

Deleted and Extended Scenes

A Legend Reforged

World Builders

Dam Busters: The Final Showdown

VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL*

Creating a New Threat

Future Tech

Previz Sequences Factory Fight Air Battle to Humvee Falling Humvee Dam

Commentary by director Tim Miller and editor Julian Clarke Deleted scenes introduction and commentary by Tim Miller The TERMINATOR: DARK FATE DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.





To check out awesome photos from TERMINATOR: DARK FATE, simply click on the VIEW LIST (ONE PAGE) button below!

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton and Director Tim Miller on the set of Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Director Tim Miller on the set of Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Natalia Reyes stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Mackenzie Davis stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Diego Boneta stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Natalia Reyes stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Natalia Reyes, right, and Mackenzie Davis star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Natalia Reyes, right, and Mackenzie Davis star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Mackenzie Davis, left, and Linda Hamilton star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Gabriel Luna stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

L-r, Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton, left, and Natalia Reyes star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Mackenzie Davis stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton, left, and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Linda Hamilton, left, and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gabriel Luna, left, star in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

Mackenzie Davis stars in Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures' "TERMINATOR: DARK FATE."

