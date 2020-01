TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Star Linda Hamilton Says She'd "Really Love To Be Done" With The Franchise

didn't reinvent the wheel, but it was a mostly e njoyable return to form for a flailing franchise , and it seemed to go over well enough with long-time fans of the classic sc-fi movie series. That didn't translate to its box office performance, however, and the movie took in just $261 million worldwide.This was obviously bad news for Paramount, who had managed to convince original star Linda Hamilton to return forin the hopes of revitalizing the franchise. Unfortunately, the film's disappointing BO means Sarah Connor's comeback will likely be a one-off - and Hamilton seems perfectly fine with that.the actress said when asked if she’s optimistic about playing the iconic character again during an interview with THR Of course, plenty of movies still make big bucks at the box office, so this seems to be more a case of people simply not caring aboutanymore! That is a shame considering this last installment could have injected new life into the franchise, but at the same time, it's hard to blame people for not showing up after the drek that preceded it.What do you guys make of Hamilton's comments? Sound off in the usual place.