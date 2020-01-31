TERMINATOR: DARK FATE Star Linda Hamilton Says She'd "Really Love To Be Done" With The Franchise
Terminator: Dark Fate didn't reinvent the wheel, but it was a mostly enjoyable return to form for a flailing franchise, and it seemed to go over well enough with long-time fans of the classic sc-fi movie series. That didn't translate to its box office performance, however, and the movie took in just $261 million worldwide.
Although Terminator: Dark Fate was mostly well-received by fans and critics, the movie was nowhere near as successful at the box office, and star Linda Hamilton has major reservations about returning...
This was obviously bad news for Paramount, who had managed to convince original star Linda Hamilton to return for Dark Fate in the hopes of revitalizing the franchise. Unfortunately, the film's disappointing BO means Sarah Connor's comeback will likely be a one-off - and Hamilton seems perfectly fine with that.
“No,” the actress said when asked if she’s optimistic about playing the iconic character again during an interview with THR. “I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable. I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore.’
That’s not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody’s mouth. It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done.”
Of course, plenty of movies still make big bucks at the box office, so this seems to be more a case of people simply not caring about Terminator anymore! That is a shame considering this last installment could have injected new life into the franchise, but at the same time, it's hard to blame people for not showing up after the drek that preceded it.
What do you guys make of Hamilton's comments? Sound off in the usual place.
