THE BATMAN Co-Writer To Make Directorial Debut With MOTHER/ ANDROID Starring Chloe Grace Moretz

Following the release of Project Power on Netflix, writer Mattson Tomlin ( The Batman ) has lined up his next sci-fi project which he will both write and direct for Kick-Ass star Chloe Grace Moretz!

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Mattson Tomlin, the writer behind The Batman and Netflix's Project Power, has set his directorial debut with sci-fi film Mother/ Android.

Kick-Ass star Chloe Grace Moretz is attached to play Georgia who, along with her boyfriend Sam, goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land, a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

Tomlin also penned the screenplay and it's a personal project as he's based it on his birth parents who were also a young couple determined to save their child during the Romanian Revolution.

The Batman director Matt Reeves (who wrote that DC Comics film with Tomlin) is producing Mother/ Android, though it's unclear whether it's destined for a streaming platform or theaters.

"Mother/ Android is a deeply personal story inspired by sacrifices made to bring me into this world," says Tomlin, who has become one of Hollywood's most prolific writers in recent months with more sci-fi features on the way. "I’m thrilled to be working with Miramax and my friend Matt Reeves to tell a story that speaks to the strength of humanity in the darkest of times."

It sounds like a project with potential, but there's no word on when cameras might start rolling.

