THE BATMAN Writer Mattson Tomlin Penning 2084, A "Spiritual Sister" To George Orwell's 1984

Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is developing 2084 , an original sci-fi movie written by The Batman 's Mattson Tomlin which will serve as a "spiritual sister" to George Orwell's 1984 ...

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Paramount Pictures has picked up 2084, an original spec script from Mattson Tomlin, the co-writer of Matt Reeves' The Batman.

A number of studios were vying for the project, and while specifics are scarce, it sounds like a reboot of George Orwell's 1984. That seminal novel depicted a totalitarian state filled with propaganda and surveillance run by a leader known as Big Brother, with forbidden love factoring into the story as well.

That could easily be translated to 2084, and the trade describes it as a "spiritual sister" to Orwell's classic.

Giving us a possible idea of the tone of this film, Transformers and G.I. Joe producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is attached, but 2084 is described as being more in line with Inception and The Matrix than those action-packed, over the top blockbusters.

Interestingly, the trade notes that, "2084 generated interest from filmmakers and talent who were eager to get involved before its pickup, a testament to Tomlin’s writing prowess."

Tomlin is attached to a number of big projects, including Amazon's Fear Agent and a big screen version of the hit video game Mega Man. He's also likely to return to pen The Batman 2 one day too.

Click HERE for more Sci-Fi movie news from CBM!