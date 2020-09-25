THE MIDNIGHT SKY First Look: George Clooney & Felicity Jones Star In Netflix's Apocalyptic Drama

The Midnight Sky is an upcoming sci-fi drama about a scientist (George Clooney) who must warn the crew of a starship on its way back to Earth that the planet has... run into a few problems! Take a look...

Some official stills for Netflix's The Midnight Sky have been released (via Vanity Fair), giving us s first look at the upcoming apocalyptic sci-fi drama from director George Clooney.

Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, Clooney also stars as scientist Augustine Lofthouse, who is stationed at a remote arctic research station. Lofthouse is dying of cancer, and may well be the last man on Earth.

A mysterious event has had a catastrophic effect on the planet, and the crew of the NASA starship Aether (Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir) is returning home after exploring a newly discovered moon of Jupiter, completely unaware of what's happened. Lofthouse must figure out how to warn the astronauts while also caring for a child named Iris (Caoilinn Springall) who hid herself away during the outpost’s evacuation.

The premise is a depressingly timely one, though as Clooney notes, the world wasn't in quite the state it is now when production wrapped back in February.

“There wasn’t the pandemic, and we hadn’t set the whole West Coast on fire. I mean, the picture we show of Earth [in the movie] doesn’t look that much different than the satellite pictures of the West Coast right now.”

You can check out the stills below.

The Midnight Sky is set to premiere on Netflix this December.