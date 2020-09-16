MORBIUS Star Jared Leto Is Looking Ripped As The Oscar-Winner Starts His TRON "Workout"

Morbius star Jared Leto has taken to social media to share an impressive selfie in which he shows off his new physique as the Oscar-winner starts preparing for his role in the next Tron movie...

There have been rumours about a new Tron movie for years, and while it doesn't appear as if that Tron: Legacy sequel is happening, we are going to return to that world thanks to Tron: Ares (that's the rumoured title, anyway) starring Oscar-winning Morbius and Suicide Squad star Jared Leto.

Announced last month, Garth Davis is attached to direct, and based on the Instagram post below, Leto is ripped and ready to continue training for his mystery role in the threequel.

It's unclear how Tron: Ares (that's the rumoured title Leto shared on social media and later deleted) will tie into the 1982 and 2010 movies, but it seems likely it will move on from the Flynn family. The original followed Jeff Bridges as computer programmer Kevin Flynn, while the follow-up followed his son, Sam (Garrett Hedlund), as he attempted to track him down.

The next Tron movie doesn't have a release date, but if Leto is already training, then we can safely assume that the plan could be to start shooting sooner rather than later.

Check out the actor's impressive Instagram post below:

