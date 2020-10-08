TRON 3 Officially In The Works With Jared Leto; LION Director Garth Davis Set To Helm

Last month, we reported on a rumor that Disney was set to move forward on a follow-up to Tron: Legacy , and now we have word that a third installment is in development with Garth Davis on board to direct.

It looks like the recent rumor that Disney is finally planning to move forward on a third Tron movie was accurate, as Deadline reports that a follow-up to Tron: Legacy is indeed in the works.

The trade confirms that Jared Leto (Suicide Squad, Blade Runner 2049) is still attached to star (no details on his character were provided), and the project has also landed a director in Garth Davis (Lion Mary Magdalene). This will be the filmmaker's first major tentpole gig, and he's said to have "aggressively pursued the job" while winning over Disney execs in the process.

Previous reports have indicated that some or all of the cast of Legacy (Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde) might reprise their roles, but there's no mention of that here.

Although a director is attached, Deadline stresses that Tron 3 hasn't actually been given the greenlight, so there's always a chance the movie won't end up moving forward. However, Davis’ involvement is said to be "a push in the right direction."

What do you guys make of this news? Would you be interested in another Tron movie, or do you feel the lightcycle has left The Grid at this stage? Let us know in the comments down below.