TRON 3 Reportedly Back On Track At Disney With Jared Leto Attached To Star

It's been a while since we had any updates on Disney's plans for a third Tron movie, but a new report indicates that a follow-up to Tron: Legacy is back on track, and Jared Leto is still attached to star.

There have been rumors of a follow-up to the underwhelming, yet still fairly popular Tron: Legacy doing the rounds online for years now, but it sounds like Disney may finally be preparing to move forward with a third movie set in the mainframe "Grid" world established in the '80s original.

The Disinsider reports that Tron 3 is still very much in development, and a director is currently being sought. Jared Jeto (Suicide Squad, Morbius) is said to be attached to star, but there's also a chance that some or all of the cast of Legacy (Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde) will reprise their roles.

Some sites believe this is simply old news that's been repackaged as an update, but The Playlist reckons it's been able to independently confirm that a new Tron project was being shopped to potential directors this spring with Leto in line to play the lead.

In addition, President of Music & Soundtracks at Disney Mitchell Leib recently told the Light the Fuse podcast that he's had discussions with Daft Punk (their music was easily the highlight of Legacy) about possibly returning to provide the soundtrack for the still untitled third movie. Leib also says that Disney is "hopeful that Joe Kosinski will come back and do another one… a lot of things gotta fall into the right places.”

So, it sounds like something is definitely brewing, but for now we'll have to take this as another rumor. Would you be interested in another Tron movie? Sound off in the usual place.