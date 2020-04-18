UNDERWATER: The Kristen Stewart Sci-Fi/Horror Film Is Now Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment has officially released William Eubank's sci-fi/horror film Underwater on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD.

The film was one of 2020's first major release, but received underwhelming reviews (47% RT; "C" CinemaScore) and was ultimately a box office disappointment, grossing just over $40.9 million on an estimated $50M-$80 million production budget.

Underwater stars Kristen Stewart (Charlie's Angels; Snow White and the Huntsman), Vincent Cassel (Westworld; Jason Bourne), T.J. Miller (Deadpool; Silicon Valley), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix 4; Iron Fist), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane; The Newsroom), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion; Sorry for Your Loss) and Gunner Wright (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra; Star Wars: Battlefront II).

Along with the film in glorious 1080p, the combo pack will contain a number of cool special features, including an alternate ending, a deleted scene, and six extended scenes. There will also be a few featurettes detailing the making of the film as well as an audio commentary with the director.





