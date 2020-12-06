X-MEN: APOCALYPSE Actress Olivia Munn Set To Star In New Sci-Fi Thriller REPLAY

X-Men: Apocalypse and The Newsroom star Olivia Munn is attached to take the lead in a new sci-fi thriller known as Replay , which has been compared to John Wick and The Raid in terms of its action scenes...

Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse, The Newsroom) is set to take the lead in a new sci-fi movie called Replay. According to THR, the project is currently in pre-production and is being showcased on the agency platform of the virtual Cannes Film Festival market.

The story focuses on Erin Staffer (Munn), whose husband is kidnapped and murdered. Now, armed only with illegal, bleeding edge tech and a desperate plan, Erin must do everything in her power to change the past and save him.

Replay has been likened to John Wick and The Raid in terms of its close-quarter action scenes and to The Terminator (no pressure) for its sci-fi storytelling, but that synopsis make it sound a lot more like Leigh Whannell's Upgrade to us!

“Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film," said Ethan Erwin of Dark Castle. "And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an incredible young filmmaker, whose vision for this movie is going to blow people away.”

Written and directed by Jimmy Loweree (Absence), Replay will be produced by Munn alongside Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle Entertainment. Robert Bell of Dark Castle is co-producing.

