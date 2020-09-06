BLACK WIDOW Actress May Reprise Role From That Film In SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

A Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover may have been revealed early, as an actress in Black Widow could be reprising her role from that film in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings next year too!

Black Widow releases in theaters this November, and as we've seen in the film's trailers, Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova will have to face down an entire army of Black Widows. Playing one of them is stunt performer Jade Xu, but she's also listed as being part of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There's also evidence that she's been in Australia for that film's production.

While it's possible she's doubling for Awkwafina's character Fah Lo Suee as they're the same height and build, there's an entirely more plausible and realistic explanation for why Xu is in both.

Rumor has it Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature the title character battling in an underground tournament to earn the Ten Rings for The Mandarin, and one possible opponent has been named as a former Widow. With that in mind, it's possible Shang-Chi will have to face Xu's unnamed agent from Black Widow in a brutal fight.

Nothing is confirmed, but it's a plausible theory, and one which will hopefully pay off sooner rather than later.

Click HERE for more Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings news from CBM!

