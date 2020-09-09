DOCTOR STRANGE Star Spotted In Australia With SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS' Simu Liu

Will Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings include a surprise cameo appearance from a Doctor Strange star? If so, it's no longer a surprise based on this photo which has surfaced online today...

Crossovers are the norm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it seems Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will include at least one surprise guest star. Well, it was going to be a surprise before one eager fan shared the social media post you see below revealing that Simu Liu and Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong are hanging out in Australia together.

The 2021 Marvel Studios movie (which is now coming our way next May instead of February) recently resumed production down under, and there's no explanation for what Wong is doing there.

As a result, we can only assume he's shooting some sort of supporting or cameo role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Wong potentially showing up to help the title character battle the magically powered Mandarin (his actions are bound to have caught the attention of Earth's sorcerers).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to start shooting in the UK this November, so it's doubtful Wong is there for anything relating to Sam Raimi's movie. Then again, it's possible this is just a coincidence, so we're clearly going to have to wait and see for the time being.

What do you guys think?

