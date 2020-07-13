Marvel Studios Concept Artist Charlie Wen Reveals His (Unofficial) Take On SHANG-CHI's Costume

We've yet to receive an official first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , but Marvel Studios concept artist Charlie Wen has now shared his unofficial take on Simi Liu suited up as the hero.

Had the world not got mad, then chances are a first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would have been released at the San Diego Comic-Con the weekend after next. A trailer, meanwhile, likely would have followed with Eternals in November, but the entire Phase 4 slate is in disarray thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, we might just have to make do with this very cool piece of artwork by Charlie Wen, the Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios.

This is not an official piece of concept art and it isn't something Wen made for Marvel Studios; as a result, we shouldn't take it as any sort of indication of what Shang-Chi star Simi Liu will look like when he suits up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is, however, still pretty awesome to get an idea what that might look like, and a superhero suit definitely works on the Canadian actor.

Check out the artwork - along with Wen's inspiring message - below:

