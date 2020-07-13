Shang-Chi Headlines

Marvel Studios Concept Artist Charlie Wen Reveals His (Unofficial) Take On SHANG-CHI's Costume

Marvel Studios Concept Artist Charlie Wen Reveals His (Unofficial) Take On SHANG-CHI's Costume

We've yet to receive an official first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but Marvel Studios concept artist Charlie Wen has now shared his unofficial take on Simi Liu suited up as the hero.

Josh Wilding | 7/13/2020
Filed Under: "Shang-Chi"

Had the world not got mad, then chances are a first look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would have been released at the San Diego Comic-Con the weekend after next. A trailer, meanwhile, likely would have followed with Eternals in November, but the entire Phase 4 slate is in disarray thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In the meantime, we might just have to make do with this very cool piece of artwork by Charlie Wen, the Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios.

This is not an official piece of concept art and it isn't something Wen made for Marvel Studios; as a result, we shouldn't take it as any sort of indication of what Shang-Chi star Simi Liu will look like when he suits up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is, however, still pretty awesome to get an idea what that might look like, and a superhero suit definitely works on the Canadian actor.

Check out the artwork - along with Wen's inspiring message - below:
 

💥Shang-Chi Hey guys, Marvel’s intro of an Asian superhero couldn’t come at a better time (although postponed due to COVID). * Shang-Chi’s obviously inspired by the legendary Bruce Lee. Even his comicbook outfit is heavily influenced by Bruce Lee’s yellow bodysuit from #gameofdeath . * Bruce’s contribution to the martial arts world and his inspiration to generations of greats in the sport of fighting is unparalleled. But an even greater gift from his life was that he refused to let the establishment prevent him from teaching “westerners”. He taught anyone that wanted to learn. He wanted to share with them the beauty of his culture. And he did just that. His showed #greatness by sharing his culture to the world. * Where are we today? * I pray that we all strive to be better. If the president wants to “make America great again”, that needs start from within. Trying to bring jobs back into the US is necessary, but trying to get there by “inspiring” hatred toward groups of people based on ethnicity is “not great”. In fact, it’s quite opposite. * *this design is not created for Marvel Studios * * * #shangchi #marvelstudios #marvel #imcharliewen #brucelee #great #asiansuperhero #mcu

A post shared by Charlie Wen (@imcharliewen) on

DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...