SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS - Details On Fin Fang Foom And Michelle Yeoh's Role Revealed

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recently pushed from next May to July, and fans excited to see the Master of the Martial Arts in action are now forced to remain patient for the Marvel Studios movie. However, thanks to some intel shared by Murphy's Multiverse, we may have a better idea what to expect when it finally arrives in theaters after originally being scheduled for February 2021.

The site claims that a huge set has been built in Sydney, Australia, which will double as The Valley of the Sleeping Dragon, a location best known as Fin Fang Foom's lair.

"Our source describes the Valley of the Sleeping Dragon set as a hilly, seaside location with a temple at its center with the greenscreen serving as the seashore itself," the reveal. "The other huts each serve their own purposes but the other noteworthy feature is the large, bamboo structure known as the battle dome which is surrounded by an area where the village’s warriors hone the skills necessary to protect Fin Fang Foom."

Clearly, the plan is for Shang-Chi to delve into the ancient history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with it being explained that those rumoured flashbacks to the time Genghis Khan ruled over China are likely to tie into Fin Fang Foom and the warriors who fight off invaders with the dragon at their side.

As for who Star Trek Discovery's Michelle Yeoh will be playing, it's believed she's going to be a protector of this village, but it's unclear whether that means she's a newly created character or someone from the comic books. If it's the latter, Marvel Studios will likely take a deep dive into Marvel Comics history.

