SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Star Simu Liu Reflects On 2019's Comic-Con Casting Announcement

It was at last year's San Diego Comic-Con that Simu Liu was named the lead star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , and the actor has now reflected on that day and shared some more insight.

This year's San Diego Comic-Con is a virtual event called [email protected], and that's all thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, that means there are no huge movie panels in Hall H, with both Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios deciding to give the show a miss in 2020.

Last year, the latter arguably won the weekend with a stellar panel full of major reveals, including the news that actor Simu Liu will play the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Now, reflecting on what had to be the biggest day of his career, Liu has taken to Instagram to share what that moment felt like and to add some insight into what it was like when he stepped on stage. He also alluded to originally being scheduled to be at this year's Comic-Con to promote the Marvel Studios movie, but "the Universe had other plans for us."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was in the midst of shooting when the pandemic shut things down in Hollywood, but it's thought that work will resume this month in time for that May release.

Check out Liu's comments below:

