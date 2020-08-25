SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Star Simu Liu Shows Off His Badass Martial Arts Skills

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has reportedly resumed shooting in Australia, and star Simu Liu has now shared a video of himself pulling off a series of incredible martial arts moves...

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was among the productions forced to halt work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's believed that work on the Marvel Studios movie has now resumed in Australia. Many of the cast members are back in the country based on recent social media posts, and that includes Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.

There's obviously a lot of excitement surrounding seeing him in action as the Master of the Martial Arts, but a trailer is likely a long way off after the movie was moved from February to May, next year.

Now, though, Liu has shared a video of him pulling off some impressive moves, including a badass somersault which points to the actor doing his fair share of practical stunts in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Co-star Ronnie Chieng commented on the Instagram post, saying he filmed the clip, so chances are this was taken on or near the movie's set.

Check out Liu in action below:

