SHANG-CHI, THE BATMAN, And Other Big Budget Blockbusters May Struggle To Resume Production

While it's looking increasingly likely that movies like The Batman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will soon resume production, strict safety protocols could end up delaying those plans...

According to a new report from The Wrap, Avatar 2 could be one of the only productions to resume filming in the immediate future. The sequel is based in New Zealand (where COVID-19 has almost been entirely stamped out), but in countries like the UK and United States, it might not be quite as easy for movies to start shooting again.

When productions do resume there, studios will be forced to implement strict safety protocols, and the trade's insiders note that, "studios are still determining how implementation of these protocols will be carried out on projects of various sizes, particularly blockbusters like 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' 'The Batman,' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'"

In other words, they probably won't be shooting again as soon as Avatar 2, and among the issues studios face are insurance costs and the complications which come with filming on location.

Right now, it's looking like July is the planned start date for many upcoming movies and TV shows, but depending on what sort of complications arise in the meantime, it could take quite a bit longer. Should that prove to be the case, the likes of The Batman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are likely to be pushed further into 2021.

We'll have to wait and see, but earlier today, we learned that WandaVision is aiming for a July start date, and it's since been said that there will be reshoots for the upcoming Disney+ series.