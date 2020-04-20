SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Director Shares A Photo Of The Cast Pre-Shutdown

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has shared a photo of his cast (they're not in costume, unfortunately!) that was taken on a night out just before production on the Marvel movie was forced to halt.

With production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now on hold, it might be a while before we get to see an official image from the Marvel movie (you can check out some set snaps here), but director Destin Daniel Cretton has shared a photo of the main cast members enjoying a night out before the shutdown.

The pic features Tony Leung, who will play the villainous Mandarin, Simu Liu, who'll suit-up as the Master of Kung Fu himself, and Awkwafina, who's character remains a mystery.

"Pre-covid hang with @awkwafina, @simuliu & the legend Tony Leung. This was our last night out before Corona punched the world in the face," Cretton captioned the image.

Shang-Chi was one of the first major productions to be affected by COVID-19, as filming was forced to halt while Cretton was tested for the virus. Thankfully, has since been given a clean bill of health.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now hit theaters on May 7, 2021 after being delayed from its original February 2021 release date.