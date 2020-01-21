SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Reportedly Adds GOTG VOL. 2 Actress Michelle Yeoh
Marvel Studios and director Destin Daniel Cretton are expected to get cameras rolling on Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings fairly soon, and we now have an intriguing new casting rumor to share.
It looks like Gemma Chan won't be the only actress to take on two roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it's being reported that GOTG Vol. 2's Michelle Yeoh will also appear in the Shang-Chi movie...
According to our friends over at The Weekly Planet (who are usually on point with casting news), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery, Crazy Rich Asians) has joined the cast of the martial arts adventure.
Yeoh had a small role as Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the boys also claim she's set to reprise the role for Vol. 3, so while there's always a chance she'll play the same character in Shang-Chi, it seems unlikely. We still don't know a whole lot about the plot, but it's difficult to imagine it tying into the cosmic side of the MCU to any significant degree.
Shang-Chi will star Simu Liu as the titular hero, with Tony Leung (Infernal Affairs) and Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level, Crazy Rich Asians) also on board in undisclosed roles. The movie is set to hit theaters on February 12, 2021.
