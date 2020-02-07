SHANG-CHI & THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Set To Resume Production By The End Of July

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first major productions to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like filming is now set to resume by the end of the month.

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first major movie productions to postpone filming so that director Destin Daniel Cretton could be tested for coronavirus, and while everyone involved was hopeful that things would be able to get back on track shortly after, that obviously didn't come to pass as the entire world was impacted by the pandemic in the weeks that followed.

However, it now looks like Cretton and his crew are prepping to get things moving again, as Deadline reports that Shang-Chi is scheduled to resume production by the end of the month in Sydney, Australia. Marvel is said to be taking "careful steps" to ensure that everyone follows safety guidelines, and the cast and crew who travel to Australia will be quarantined upon arrival per the country’s guidance.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the movie will see the Master of Martial Arts go up against the villainous Mandarin. There are rumors that the hero will be forced to enter some kind of tournament in order to acquire the powerful rings of the title, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, and is set to hit theaters on May 7, 2021.