SHAZAM! Actress Marta Milans Confirms She'll Be Back As Rosa Vasquez For David F. Sandberg's Sequel

Shazam! 2 is expected to feature a lot of familiar faces, and Marta Milans has now confirmed that Rosa Vasquez will be among them. Find out some of her hopes for the 2022 DCEU sequel after the jump...

Shazam! laid the groundwork for Billy Batson's world to greatly expand in future movies, and pretty much the entire cast of that first movie is expected to return for Shazam! 2. That includes Marta Milans, the actress who played Rosa Vasquez in David F. Sandberg's first instalment (she is, of course, the foster mother to a group of kids who are now all secretly superheroes).

This likely means Cooper Andrews will also be back as Victor Vasquez, but the actress has some big ideas for where her character could go in the sequel when it's released in 2022.

"Honestly, I was talking to our writers and told them to do whatever they want. But, make sure that Mama Rosa has her own cape, and she can fly. I really want to fly in the sequel," she told LRM Online, sharing some pretty big ambitions. "I don’t know if they’ll listen to me. I don’t know if they’ll listen to me. I don’t know if they’ll give me a cape, but Mama Rosa will be present."

"In the movie, all my kids fly," Milans added. "As one of the powers, I would love to fly with them."

The actress was then asked whether she anticipates the sequel following the comic books in regards to her character. "At the end of the day, it’s based on the comics—but loosely based on the comics. There’s been a lot of freedom as far as what we’ve been doing. It’s similar to the first comic books, but not word for word. There’s quite a lot of room for a new adventure."

The movie was recently moved from April 2022 to November that year, so we'll have a little bit longer to wait before getting to see what Sandberg has in store for all these characters in the DCEU.

What are your hopes for Rosa's storyline in the Shazam! sequel?