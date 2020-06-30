SHAZAM! Concept Art Reveals An Early, Far More Memorable, Alternate Design For Wrath

The Seven Deadly Sins didn't really leave a lasting impact on many fans in Shazam! , but this early concept art from the movie reveals a far more striking take on Wrath. Check it out after the jump...

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has shared some of his early work from Shazam!, and revealed an eye-catching take on Wrath, one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Utilised by Dr. Sivana in the movie, Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Sloth, Envy, Pride, and Wrath all looked a tad generic, but this take on the latter definitely would have made a bigger impact on screen.

It possible we'll see more of the Seven Deadly Sins in Black Adam as Shazam! revealed that he had released them thousands of years earlier in a bid to avenge the murder of his family.

It's a shame the movie didn't deliver a more memorable take on these monsters, and Marantz's design definitely stands out. It's unclear why director David F. Sandberg decided against going with this take, but it's possible it boiled down to budgetary issues as this would have been expensive to create.

Check out the concept art below:

