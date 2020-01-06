SHAZAM! Director David F. Sandberg Hilariously Adds Henry Cavill To The Movie's Final Scene

Superman made a cameo appearance at the end of Shazam! , but we never got to see his face. After fan demand, director David F. Sandberg has added Henry Cavill to the scene...with pretty hilarious results!

We're not entirely sure what's happening with Henry Cavill's future as Superman right now, especially as there have been a series of contracting reports about what's planned for him. We know a Man of Steel 2 isn't happening (for now, at least), and while we heard about plans for a cameo appearance, it sounds like Cavill's talks with Warner Bros. are just in general terms.

Last year, it was reported that Cavill's issues with the studio boiled down to both money and the creative direction Superman was being taken in, hence why the British actor didn't shoot that Shazam! cameo. Instead, it was a stuntman who donned his suit for that appearance during the final few minutes of the 2019 movie.

Ever since the news broke that Cavill is potentially returning to the DC Extended Universe, fans have been badgering Shazam! director David F. Sandberg about adding the actor to that final scene.

We'll he's finally given in, and the results are...weird! We won't spoil what happens for you here, but those of you who were hoping to see Cavill back as Superman aren't going to be disappointed.

Check it out below:

