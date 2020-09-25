SHAZAM! Director Explains Why John Glover Played The Young And Old Versions Of Dr. Sivana's Father

In 2019's Shazam! , Smallville alum John Glover played both the young and old versions of Dr. Sivana's father, confusing many fans. Now, filmmaker David F. Sandberg has explained how that came to be!

Shazam! was a step in the right direction for the DC Extended Universe last year, and director David F. Sandberg is now hard at work on a sequel, Shazam! - Fury of the Gods. That's expected to bring back Mark Strong's Dr. Sivana, a villain who established himself as a merciless badass when he murdered his father and brother in cold blood.

The former was played by Smallville legend John Glover, but many fans have questioned why the actor ended up playing both the 1974 and 2019 version of the character...without ageing a day!

The opening sequence was a reshoot, but even the original version included Glover.

Asked by a fan on social media about not using two separate talents, Sandberg explained, "No, we originally cast different actors for young and old but test audiences didn't get that they were the same person." Elaborating on the benefits of test audiences and understanding what moviegoers understand while watching a film, he added: "It can actually be a problem even if you have the same actor with a different hairstyle or something. Make sure your characters have really distinct features."

The filmmaker offers a fascinating insight into the thought process that goes into making movies, and while seeing more of Glover on screen was no bad thing, this "plot hole" has finally been filled.

