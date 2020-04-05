SHAZAM! Movie Concept Art Gives Djimon Hounsou's Wizard Shazam A Regal New Set Of Robes

Billy Batson thought The Wizard was just a crazy homeless dude in Shazam! , but early concept art from the film has been shared which shows a regal take on the powerful character's appearance!

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shares a lot of great artwork on his Instagram account, and the latest features the ancient Wizard Shazam wearing some unexpectedly regal attire in 2019's Shazam! movie. In that, he looked like a crazy homeless man, but Billy Batson might have paid more attention to his ramblings had he looked like this.

The Wizard we met looked more like the one from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's Shazam run which saw them reboot the magically charged superhero for the New 52 continuity reboot. However, in his original Whiz Comics #2 debut in February 1940, the Wizard wore a simple white outfit.

It's possible we'll see more of the Wizard in Shazam! 2, but a younger version is likely to make an appearance in Black Adam, especially as he teased bestowing his powers upon that character decades earlier - a decision which later led to the emergence of the Seven Deadly Sins.

